Hoodlums beat up teen and steal his shoes

June 27, 2023

Niagara Police were called to a home in Niagara Falls and spoke with a male youth who was suffering from minor injuries from a beating and a the robbery.

Sunday at approximately 8:30 PM the victim and a friend were at Mount Carmel Park (7806 Mount Carmel Boulevard) in Niagara Falls. A group of four teenagers (two males / two females) approached the victim and demanded he surrender his running shoes or else be beaten up. The victim refused to give up his shoes and was then repeatedly punched and kicked by one of the male teenagers. The victim’s shoes, a pair of Nike Air Force Ones were stolen from his feet and the suspects all ran from the area.

Suspect 1.

White male

Light coloured hair

Approximately 5’8 feet tall

13 – 18 years old

Thin build, narrow facial features

Wearing a sweatshirt with his hood pulled up, long pants, and Airforce One shoes.

Suspect 2.

White male

Dark coloured longer hair

Approximately 5’8 feet tall

13 – 18 years old

Heavier build

Wearing a sweater and long pants with his hood pulled up.

The identity of the four suspects is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating detectives by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1007730.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

