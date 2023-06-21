Opinion: MAID seemed like the only answer

“Hail, Mary. Full of Grace”. This prayer is usually reserved for the Mother of Christ. In this case the prayer is for 86 year old Mary Sinclair. On Wednesday, a day for “Truth and Reconciliation” Mary underwent a medically induced death. A devout Hamiltonian since 1992 Mary has spent a significant portion of her lifetime striving for the rights and privileges of people with disabilities. An active long-time member of the City’s disability and seniors advisory committees, Mary had to excuse herself of her work over the past few years due to declining health.

Mary has promoted accessibility and awareness for people with disabilities in housing, transportation, recreation, safety, home and elder care, assisted living, and so much more. Many in the disability community who know and love Mary are saddened, but understand and respect her decision. Mary, a retired nurse, spent a good part of her health care career working with people with disabilities. It is those health care colleagues who now tried to convince Mary to change her mind. Stoically, Mary was resolute about her decision. Known at times as a “bad ass”, and “one who does not mince words”. Mary says the decision is “about the realities of life, like cleaning my bottom … It’s an issue of getting the support you need, and one hour a day does not cut it”. Mary asked helpers to do things which they refuse because agency rules do not allow. So, what choice did she have?

Mary was tired of having no control over her own life. Others made decisions for her. Mary said “I can’t do a damn thing, and the only way out of my room is through the assistance of others”. Mary was tired of it all, and the lack of attention toward people with disabilities. Mary could not understand why the disabled can’t get the help they need to live with dignity. Mary’s mother worked at the CNIB where she was able to observe proper care, and that is all she has ever wanted. Even in dying Mary was unable to decide for herself the process.

Mary lived with a physical disability relying upon the use of a power wheelchair. She had a stroke in 2020, had age-related Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma and experienced sight-loss hallucinations known as Charles Bonnet Syndrome. Mary was told that people typically pass away within two or three years of a stroke. She was also told the pain from Glaucoma might disappear when she is totally blind. Mary was unwilling to wait to find out, or to wait to pass away from natural causes. Her daughter, Heather, was okay with her Mom’s decision. Mary’s only regret is that she will be “unable to watch her great-granddaughter grow up”.

Mary asked that the work of the Accessibility Hamilton Alliance continue in an effort to change the way things are, and to make life better for all people with disabilities. Just as Truth and Reconciliation is changing the world for indigenous Peoples, Mary hoped for a similar outcome for all people with disabilities. Were it that way today, Mary might have chosen a very different pathway.

Like George Bernard Shaw, Mary says “I want to be thoroughly used up before I die”.

The only thing left to say is: Hail, Mary!

Tim Nolan is a lifetime Hamiltonian and represents the

Accessibility Hamilton Alliance (AHA)

