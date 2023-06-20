Tuesday , 20 June 2023
News

Quick-thinking victim got a picture of the suspect who sexually assaulted her

Hamilton Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on Friday, June 9, 2023, shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Crockett Street and East 34th Street.

The suspect, a stranger, approached an adult female, engaged her in a brief conversation, and then sexually assaulted her by grabbing her breasts. The female pushed the male away and was able to capture the suspect on video immediately following the incident. This video has been shared to various social media platforms.

Police are asking residents to come forward with any information that may aid in identifying the suspect or provide details about the incident.

Suspect Description:

Male, Middle Eastern

50-65 years-of-age

Medium build

Grey hair

Grey beard

Black track pants with a grey stripe on the sides

Blue T-Shirt

Blue, Green, and White windbreaker style jacket

Anyone with  any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist with this investigation, are asked to contact Sergeant Jeremy Miller of the Sex Crimes Unit at 905-540-5050 or the Victims of Crime office at 905-540-5553.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Anyone who needs  confidential support, are urged to call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162; connect at www.sacha.ca, the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv or the Centre de santé communautaire www.cschn.ca.

