Five masked suspects cause $100,000 damage in senseless rampage at Bishop Tonnos School

Hamilton Police are hoping someone might come forward to help identify five men who went on a vandalism rampage at Bishop Tonnos School in March.

On Friday, March 31, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the break and enter occurred at Bishop Tonnos Catholic High School located at 100 Panabaker Drive in Hamilton.

Five unknown suspects smashed their way into the school and before it was over, had caused approximately $100,000 dollars in damages. Windows and mirrors were shattered, display cases broken and much more.

Suspect 1

Suspect One: Is described as a white male, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and a black facemask. He was wearing black plans and white shoes with light blue fronts.

suspect 2

Suspect Two was also a white male wearing a grey hoodie that was up and a black facemask that was over the eyes. He was wearing red track pants and white shoes.

Suspect 3

Suspect Three: Was a white male wearing a white undershirt, a black Balaclava, black track pants, white shoes and a brown plaid jacket.

Suspect 4

Suspect Four: Was white, male wearing a Black Moose Knuckle jacket with black fur, a black hoodie with hood up, grey track pants, white Nike shoes with black Nike swoosh and white gloves.

Suspect 5

Suspect Five: Male, white, also wearing a black Moose Knuckles jacket with black fur, grey hoodie with hood up. A black facemask, grey track pants with black stripe near side pocket, black shoes and blue gloves.

Suspect four and suspect five were observed operating a dark coloured 2017-2023 BMW 5 Series vehicle.

Investigators from the BEAR Unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in this investigation.

nyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker 905-546-8938 or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com