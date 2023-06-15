Friday , 16 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Five masked suspects cause $100,000 damage in senseless rampage at Bishop Tonnos School
News

Five masked suspects cause $100,000 damage in senseless rampage at Bishop Tonnos School

June 15, 20231 Mins read255 Views

Hamilton Police are hoping someone might come forward to help identify five men who went on a vandalism rampage at Bishop Tonnos School in March.

On Friday, March 31, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the break and enter occurred at Bishop Tonnos Catholic High School located at 100 Panabaker Drive in Hamilton. 

Five unknown suspects smashed their way into the school and before it was over, had caused approximately $100,000 dollars in damages. Windows and mirrors were shattered, display cases broken and much more.

Suspect 1

Suspect One: Is described as a white male, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and a black facemask. He was wearing black plans and white shoes with light blue fronts.

suspect 2

Suspect Two was also a white male wearing a grey hoodie that was up and a black facemask that was over the eyes. He was wearing red track pants and white shoes.

Suspect 3

Suspect Three: Was a white male wearing a white undershirt, a black Balaclava, black  track pants, white shoes and a brown plaid jacket.

Suspect 4

Suspect Four: Was white, male wearing a Black Moose Knuckle jacket with black fur, a black hoodie with hood up, grey track pants, white Nike shoes with black Nike swoosh and white gloves.

Suspect 5

Suspect Five: Male, white, also wearing a black Moose Knuckles jacket with black fur, grey hoodie with hood up. A black facemask, grey track pants with black stripe near side pocket, black shoes and blue gloves.

Suspect four and suspect five were observed operating a dark coloured 2017-2023 BMW 5 Series vehicle.

Investigators from the BEAR Unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in this investigation.

nyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker  905-546-8938 or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Five-year drought comes to an end as Golden Knights take Stanley Cup

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Savvy Tenants thwart possible renoviction by purchasing their building

June 15, 2023
News

Some straight talk to Hamilton Council about the state of Downtown Hamilton

June 15, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber hears from Tourism Minister

June 15, 2023
News

Five masked suspects cause $100,000 damage in senseless rampage at Bishop Tonnos School

June 15, 2023

Related Articles

News

Savvy Tenants thwart possible renoviction by purchasing their building

In what might be a template for at least some others facing...

ByJune 15, 2023
News

Some straight talk to Hamilton Council about the state of Downtown Hamilton

There was no mincing of words as the executive directors of Downtown...

ByJune 15, 2023
News

YWCA Walk a mile in My Shoes event exceeds fundraising expectations

YWCA Hamilton’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraiser got a boost...

ByJune 14, 2023
News

CKOC and CHAM up for sale as Bell Media cuts 1,300 jobs across Canada

Canada’s oldest continually operating radio station, CKOC, along with sister station 820...

ByJune 14, 2023