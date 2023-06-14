CKOC and CHAM up for sale as Bell Media cuts 1,300 jobs across Canada

Canada’s oldest continually operating radio station, CKOC, along with sister station 820 CHAM are to be sold to an undisclosed third party as Bell Media slashes 1,300 positions or about six percent of its workforce. The cuts are being felt across Canada with AM stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Edmonton and London shutting down completely.

In addition to the sale of the two Hamilton AM stations Bell will also sell its AM station in Windsor.

There will also be cuts across Bell Media’s TV holdings including CTV, speciality channels, and production.

Speaking for Bell, VP Robert Malcolmson told the Canadian Press, “Bell can’t afford to operate continue to operate its various brands such as CTV National News, BNN, CP24 and its local TV stations independently of one another.

In a staff memo Richard Gray VP news, said “moving to a single newsroom approach across brands (allows) greater collaboration and efficiency.”

CKOC went on the air in 1922, only the second station in Canada after CFCF in Montreal, which ceased operation in 2000 making CKOC the oldest continually operating station in Canada. CKOC marked its 100th anniversary earlier last year. In its heyday, it was one of the top AM rock stations in Canada. When AM rock was shifted to FM, CKOC became an oldies station for many years, and then a TSN radio station but most recently was serving as a rebroadcaster for Bloomberg Business News. 820 CHAM was a country station for most of its existence aside from a brief foray into news-talk, and now is a comedy station operating under the “Funny” monicker. However, Bell has shut down its other three Funny-branded stations and probably would have done the same in Hamilton but for the sale. Both AM 820 and AM 1150 have 50,000-watt signals which makes them more attractive to potential purchasers. The purchaser of the Hamilton stations has not yet been identified. The sale leaves Bell with only one station in Hamilton CKLH (Bounce 102.9) with Sunny and Hayes the long-time morning team.