Hamilton Homeowners can access interest-free loans for home energy retrofitting

The Better Homes Hamilton Pilot program will soon allow homeowners within Hamilton to access 0% interest loans up to $20,000 per applicant to finance energy-efficiency measures. The City of Hamilton’s Office of Climate Change Initiatives is gearing up to support homeowners to complete a select list of building upgrades including:

Increasing insulation,

air sealing/draft proofing,

installing efficient space heating/cooling equipment such as air source heat pumps, and

energy assessments (pre and post) and/or building permit fees if applicable.

The long-term goal of the Better Homes Hamilton program is to allow the greatest number of Hamiltonians to undertake retrofits which serve to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while increasing home energy efficiency and comfort. Participants will be supported through the retrofit process via the in-house Energy Coach, who will assist homeowners in selecting upgrades which meet their goals, as well as provide guidance on how to maximize existing rebates/incentives through programs such as: the Government of Canada’s Greener Homes Grant, Enbridge’s Home Efficiency Rebate Plus (HER+), and Enbridge’s Home Winterproofing Program.

The Better Homes Hamilton program supports the Hamilton Climate Action Strategy, specifically the Community Energy & Emissions Plan (CEEP). The CEEP has set a target of retrofitting 100% of existing homes to achieve 50% energy efficiency savings relative to 2016 by 2050.

The Better Homes Hamilton program uses a Local Improvement Charge (LIC) financing model, first pioneered in Ontario by the Toronto Home Efficiency Loan Program (HELP). The LIC model allows municipalities to issue loans to private property owners to finance energy efficiency measures. These loans are repaid over an extended period of time (typically 10-15 years) via a special charge on participants property tax payments. Since the loan is held against the property, rather than the individual, this program offers an accessible means of financing to those who can afford repayment – but have not built enough of a credit rating to be eligible for a comparable loan from a private lender.

The Better Homes Hamilton Program was co-designed by the Centre for Climate Change Management at Mohawk College and the City of Hamilton.

To learn more about the Better Homes Hamilton Program click here