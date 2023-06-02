LRT meeting yields little news, no answers on displaced tenants

Hamilton LRT subcommittee meetings, when they happen, continue to follow the pattern established when the project was approved in 2017. Essentially two unconnected conversations take place. There is a discussion from the Hamilton LRT team about community engagement and a few snippets about the design of the project; and then there are representatives from low-income advocacy groups like ACORN and the Hamilton Community Benefits Network talking about the very negative affects LRT has already had on housing affordability years before there will be a ground breaking.

Representatives from Metrolinx were on hand for Friday’s meeting with an update on construction as well as an update on community benefits.

On the construction side it was announced that Hamilton’s project will be split in two—the relocation of underground utilities, estimated to represent half the cost of the $3.4 billion project, and the second half– the construction of actual tracks and stations. Metrolinx president Phil Verster has been talking about breaking the projects into smaller components for several years now.

The other news is that construction will likely start at the McMaster end—a move that would hopefully ensure a connection to at least Hamilton downtown, should cost overruns drain the budget, as sources at Queen’s Park familiar with the project are predicting. Borrowing money is almost two-and-a-half times its pre-pandemic rates and there are limited construction groups capable of executing the mega-projects. It’s a seller’s market.

Metrolinx officials said 43 buildings have been demolished in preparation for construction—most of them east of downtown Hamilton. They say there will be more demolitions this year, There was a lot of discussion about communications—walking tours, “meet and greets” and community engagement at festivals and events.

On the community benefits side, Metrolinx announced a “four pillars” approach:

Employment opportunities for local communities and equity-seeking groups

Local business supports: trying to mitigate the negative effects of construction

Public Realm improvements: where community assets are damaged, restoring them in better condition that before construction

Community improvement: improving public spaces surrounding transit construction

There was no mention of the affordable housing that former infrastructure minister McKenna suggested was a “condition” when the federal funding was announced for the project.

There were questions from the Hamilton Community Benefits Network’s Karl Andrus who was unable to get a clear answer from Metrolinx on what supports are offered to the many residents already evicted from their homes and those to come.

Tenant advocate Emily power described the LRT as “the primary agent of gentrification and tenant displacement” both from the tenants it evicted directly for construction purposes and also for the tenants who were evicted by property speculators anticipating a surge in property values as a result of LRT. She and her colleagues walked the route counting mailboxes and hydro meters and estimate 168 apartments and 12 houses were displaced. She said until her group got involved Metrolinx was lowballing displaced tenants on compensation, but after their involvement were able to get tenants a year’s rent subsidy in more expensive apartments. She called for any land left over after the LRT is built to go to non-profit home builders, and that every displaced tenant should have first consideration for placement in subsidized housing. None of the committee members had any questions for Ms. Powers.

Despite the lack of clear information, and the documented impact on low-income residents there appeared to be no lessening of enthusiasm for the project from Councillors Maureen Wilson, Kroetsch and Nann whose constituents have been most affected by construction preparations thus far.

Metrolinx staff said the detailed design of the LRT was yet to the finalized, something Infrastructure Ontario told the Bay Observer would be a necessity before the procurement process can begin