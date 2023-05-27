Political intrigue in the untangling of Peel Region

It will be interesting to see how Doug Ford’s plan to de-amalgamate Peel region is going to work. Right now The region has 2,342 employees and is responsible for policing, garbage collection and the water and wastewater system. The region’s two main water and wastewater plants are located in Mississauga on the shores of Lake Ontario, meaning all of Brampton’s sewage is treated in Mississauga. Already Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is claiming his city should receive between $1 and $3 billion for contributions it has made to shared infrastructure such as the aforementioned water and wastewater. The report supporting that contention has been challenged, however. Critics say it was commissioned by Peel region staff without Council’s knowledge to support the creation of a super-city of Peel—exactly the opposite of what Doug Ford ended up doing.

Observers say Brown wanted the super-city concept and planned to run for Mayor of it all, confident he would defeat Bonnie Crombie, should she choose to run. But between Doug Ford rejecting the amalgamation idea and instead moving to break up the region, and Crombie’s decision to run for the Liberal Leadership; that ambition has been thwarted. People forget there is bad blood between Ford and Brown. It was Ford who swooped in and took the Conservative leadership after Brown was forced out over a CTV news story about a sex scandal that was later settled out of court and partially disavowed by the network. For the first year of his mayoralty, Brown had not had a single meeting with the premier while Crombie had several. For his part, if Ford thought appeasing Crombie’s long-time demand for Mississauga independence would keep her from running for the Liberal Leadership, he came up a loser as well. Crombie’s popularity not only in Mississauga, but also in the GTA will make her a formidable opponent in the next provincial election. She has wisely signaled that she intends to yank the Liberal party back to the political centre, which could bring a wide swath of voters back to the fold.

A facilitator will be appointed to sort out who pays for what in the Peel divorce, but it is clear there will have to be some cost-sharing. It is a financial and engineering impossibility to separate the water and wastewater system. It wouldn’t make much sense to set up separate police forces, either. The two cities have their own transit systems, but the province is building an LRT system that will run from the Lakeshore to the Brampton Gateway terminal, so even transit gets muddied.

The province says the facilitator might need three years to sort out the tangled relationships, and that may end up being an optimistic estimate.