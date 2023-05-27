Sunday , 28 May 2023
McMaster researcher using AI to help develop powerful antibiotic

A McMaster Scientist who used Artificial Intelligence to help develop a new antibiotic which could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen was interviewed about his work on CNN this weekend.

“This work validates the benefits of machine learning in the search for new antibiotics” says Jonathan Stokes, lead author on the paper and an assistant professor in McMaster’s Department of Biomedicine & Biochemistry, who conducted the work with James J. Collins, a professor of medical engineering and science at MIT, and McMaster graduate students Gary Liu and Denise Catacutan.

Denise Catacutan, graduate student in the Department of Biochemistry & Biomedical Science and co-author of the paper.

The researchers were responding to the urgent need for new drugs to treat Acinetobacter baumannii, identified by the World Health Organization as one of the world’s most dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Notoriously difficult to eradicate, A. baumannii can cause pneumonia, meningitis and infect wounds, all of which can lead to death. A. baumanni is usually found in hospital settings, where it can survive on surfaces for long periods. The pathogen is able to pick up DNA from other species of bacteria in its environment, including antibiotic-resistance genes.

In the study, published this week in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, researchers report they used an artificial intelligence algorithm to predict new structural classes of antibacterial molecules, and identified a new antibacterial compound, which they have named abaucin.

The process they used could also speed the discovery of other antibiotics to treat many other challenging bacteria.

“Using AI, we can rapidly explore vast regions of chemical space, significantly increasing the chances of discovering fundamentally new antibacterial molecules,” says Stokes, who belongs to McMaster’s Global Nexus School for Pandemic Prevention and Response.

The CNN interview can be found here.

