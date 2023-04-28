Friday , 28 April 2023
Two Hamilton Recreation Centres to close for upgrades

April 28, 20231 Mins read116 Views

Two Hamilton recreation centres will be closing at the start of the summer, for capital improvements; Sir Allan MacNab Recreation Centre (145 Magnolia Drive) and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre (60 Albright Road).

To keep residents informed the City has developed a dedicated webpage where these can be monitored. More information on these closures can be viewed at: www.hamilton.ca/recprojects. We will also be sharing the closures via our corporate and social media channels in proximity of the closure dates.

1.            Sir Allan MacNab will be closing on Saturday July 1, 2023. It will be undergoing scheduled pool grout maintenance and parking lot repair. The closure will enable all required work to be completed safely at one-time which minimizes disruptions.

The facility is expected to reopen in September 2023.

1.            Sir Wilfrid Laurier Recreation Centre will be closing on Saturday July 1, 2023. It will be undergoing a large-scale facility expansion project. The expansion includes construction of a brand-new double gymnasium (12,000 square feet) on the north end of the recreation centre, sized to accommodate adult courts for multiple sports (basketball, volleyball, badminton and pickleball).

The facility is expected to reopen in Fall 2025.

