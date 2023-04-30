3,000 cyclists compete in the Paris to Ancaster classic bike race

More than 3,000 men and women of all ages took part in the Paris to Ancaster bike races in a steady rain, Sunday. Hamilton’s Ruby West finished second in the women’s grueling 108.9 km race just 16 seconds behind Devon Clarke of Collingwood. The two women covered the course in 3:24:05 and 3:23:48 respectively. Curtis White of Beverly Kansas was the top male covering the course in 3:01:37 at an average speed of 36 kph. Logan Cobham was the top Hamiltonian with a time of 3:12:04. For the first time the rave was sanctioned as the Canadian Gravel championship a rugged race that requires bikes with better stability and tires with more aggressive tread patterns.

Kansas biker Curtis White finished first overall in the 108.9 km gravel championship

The race partners with St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation to raise funds to support research tied to finding treatments for common illnesses and diseases.

In the 65.5 km race, Sagan Goertz of Kitchener-Waterloo finished first with a time of 2:12:27. Top local racer was Brian Truman of Hamilton at2:18:51. Top female in the 65.5 Km race was Sara Frangos of Guelph. The best local time was Burlington’s Serena Grodski with a time of 2:44:39