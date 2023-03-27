Tuesday , 28 March 2023
Arts

Dundas Valley School of Art’s 52nd Annual Art Auction is back and in-person

March 27, 2023

 Dundas Valley School of Art’s Annual Art Auction is back for its 52nd edition with a new look, an enhanced online platform and the return of Live Auction Night. Scheduled for April 10 – 16, the online and in-person event is the school’s largest fundraiser of the year featuring another a large collection of paintings, drawings, photography, jewellery, pottery, sculpture, glass art and more. 

“We have over 1,400 new works of art in all styles and price ranges ready for bids,” says Keir Overton, DVSA’s Director of Marketing, Events and Digital Strategy. “This is a great opportunity to buy high quality and affordable artwork by new and established regional artists.”

All proceeds from the auction are split between the contributing artists and the school. Funds raised directly benefit the local artistic community while funding DVSA’s mission to provide high-quality and accessible visual arts programs to the region. 

Bidding on silent auction artwork opens online Monday, April 10 with a staggered closing of items beginning Saturday, April 15. There’s also in-school previews available Wednesday, April 12 to Saturday, April 15. Every studio in the school will be filled with this year’s artwork to provide in-person viewing – an essential element of artwork purchasing.

The marquee event is the return of Live Auction Night on Friday, April 14. Auctioneer, Nello Romagnoli will lead the bidding on a selection of works by art world greats and leading Canadian and regional artists such as Conrad Furey, Brian Marion, E. Robert Ross, Julia Veenstra, Peter Fischer, Lorne Winters, Susan Outlaw, Vick Naresh and more. Tickets for this night are on sale at dvsa.ca. 

This 52nd edition also pays tribute to artist and former DVSA Director, Trevor Hodgson, who passed away in 2022. “We’re featuring several of Trevor’s works as we celebrate his art and lasting legacy here at DVSA,” says Overton. “He played a significant role in the school’s history, growing our Art Auction and expanding the school’s offerings to the community.”

“While the art auction makes a significant contribution to the school’s sustainability, it also provides financial support for hundreds of regional artists,” says Kathron Hann, Executive Director of Dundas Valley School of Art. “We encourage everyone to go online and if possible come and see the amazing artwork in the school – it’s time to find your piece for 2023!”

Details:

Online viewing and bidding at dvsa.ca.

Silent auction bidding opens online, Monday, April 10 with a staggered closing beginning Saturday, April 15.  

Live Auction Night, Friday April 14. Tickets $25. On sale at dvsa.ca.  

Full information at dvsa.ca or 905-628-6357 

Buy tickets: https://dvsa.tickit.ca/events/18492-52nd-dvsa-annual-art-auction

