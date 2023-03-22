Thursday , 23 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Injection site opponent defines “normal” in letter to Board of Health
News

Injection site opponent defines “normal” in letter to Board of Health

March 22, 20232 Mins read141 Views

Hamilton resident Jean Fair appeared as a delegate to the Board of Health Monday to speak against plans to install a supervised injection site on Barton Street East near Lotteridge. As part of her presentation she asked councillors a list of questions about ensuring that local retail businesses will not be disaffected and how children will be kept safe from drug dealers. “How will you make it seem like a normal community?” she asked. Councillor Nrinder Nann, who is supporting the site, took exception to Fair’s use of the word “normal” and also challenged the accuracy of the 1,200 signature petition that area residents had circulated against the injection site.

Ms. Fair has shared a written response to Councillor Nann’s questions and copied the members of the Board of health as follows:

I was asked three questions following my delegation on March, 20th, 2023.  More informed answers follow, as my intent is, and has been, to provide you with the truth and clarity…

What is normal?

•         It is not a neighbour looking into her yard, seeing a woman from Old Cathedral [OC] washing clothes in her swimming pool, and having to call the police.

•         It’s also not a neighbour having an inebriated OC woman knock on her door later in the evening, asking to spend the night…and leaving with a police escort.

•         Nor is it Good Shepherd having to hire Paladin Security to mitigate the interface between their clients at 46 West Avenue South and the encampments.

•        Nor is having to call the police because of drug transactions.

•         Much has changed to the negative in the last 3 years…there are many examples for Ward 3.. 

Did I vet the signatures on the petition?

•         No, I did not.  I briefly saw the originals.

•         No original petitions have as yet been given to City Hall.

•         On December 15, 2021, copies of 1016 petition signatures were presented to City Council. 

•         On February 13th, 2023, those 1016 copies plus 160 more were presented to the Board of Health, for a total of 1,176  signatures.

•         They were presented to two different groups…assuming that there would be no interaction between the groups.      

Are you aware of “Successful Excellent Models” for treatment within this region?

•         Although my partner and I attempt to keep abreast of the news, we are not aware of any successful models locally. 

•         Perhaps this Board could help all of Hamilton (and Ontario) by ensuring that the success stories (mentioned by the Councillor) … and the limited detrimental effects on the communities…be made known, so that all of Hamilton’s neighbourhoods would feel better about welcoming CTS sites into their communities.

Previous post Green Energy Act of 2009 Still Haunts Us

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Injection site opponent defines “normal” in letter to Board of Health

March 22, 2023
Opinion

Green Energy Act of 2009 Still Haunts Us

March 22, 2023
News

Halton Skills competition for Secondary School coming soon

March 22, 2023
News

Burlington restaurateurs can now apply for patio permits

March 22, 2023

Related Articles

News

Halton Skills competition for Secondary School coming soon

Its time again for the 31st annual Halton Skills Competition (secondary panel)this...

By March 22, 2023
News

Burlington restaurateurs can now apply for patio permits

With warn outdoor weather hopefully only weeks away, applications for the 2023...

By March 22, 2023
News

Mac students begin hunger strike over power generation plan

A group of McMaster students are into day two of a hunger...

By March 21, 2023
News

Protocols for major industrial demolitions came under fire at Hamilton Planning Committee

Ears might have been burning at Queens Park after a meeting of...

By March 21, 2023