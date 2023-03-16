Thursday , 16 March 2023
News

Woman in life-threatening condition following downtown Hamilton fire

March 16, 20231 Mins read83 Views
Flamborough Fire caused reported $1M in damage. Photo: Hamilton Fire

Hamilton firefighters were kept busy Wednesday with two major blazes—one that has resulted in life-threatening injuries. The first was at 275 Wilson Street, between Victoria Avenue North and West Avenue North in the central part of the City. First arriving crews reported heavy smoke showing from a two storey residence. Crews who had entered the residence to initiate search and rescue and fire suppression operations advised there was fire on all floors and in the walls of the building. During the search operations firefighters found a person on the main floor and got her outside where life saving measures were performed by both Firefighters and Paramedics. The patient was then transported in critical condition to the hospital.

Approximately 6 minutes before the Wilson Street Fire. firefighters were called to a fire at 1829 Regional Road 97 near Kirkwall Road in Flamborough. Responding crews from the Rockton Station reported that a large volume of black smoke could be seen from a distance. On arrival crews reported a well involved working fire in a large 40’ X 150’ industrial storage type building that had a transport truck inside. Given that this address was in a non-hydrant area an additional two volunteer stations were dispatched, along with the initial four stations so that six tankers could be utilized to shuttle water back and forth to the scene. Firefighters quickly went to work to protect another large warehouse style structure that was in close proximately and was starting to burn. There were three tractor trailers and an additional transport trailer in this unit. They were successful and the building only suffered minor damage. The main body of fire in the fire building was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes. There have been no reports of injuries and fire crews are continuing to extinguish jot spots. Damage is estimated to be in excess of $1,000,000.00. Welding was being done onsite and is the suspected cause.

