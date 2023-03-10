Snow will continue to late evening but Saturday should be clear

With the large amount of snow still lining city streets from last week’s storm city crews are starting to run out of places to put the white stuff. Environment canada predicts the snow will end late this evening and then the dig-out can begin.

The city’s latest weather bulletin advises:

Road crews are actively maintaining roads in response to changing weather conditions, with roadways pretreated with liquid brine prior to the event.

The City response will prioritize escarpment accesses and Class 1 and 2 Roads and cycling lanes with conditions being monitored.

Staff expects to begin snow-clearing operations in residential neighbourhoods this evening and sidewalks early Saturday morning.

Due to recent snowfall, lack of snow storage may be an issue. Residents parking on local roads are advised to move their cars for snow clearing, if possible.

Residents are encouraged to follow along with the City’s Plow Tracker and Sidewalk Snow Clearing Tracker to plan their commute accordingly.

Facility & Program Impacts

• Sackville Hill Senior Centre has cancelled BINGO tonight from 6 to 8:30 pm.

• Outdoor rinks are closed and will reopen at 11 am tomorrow.

• All other City facilities and programs remain open, including the Spring Tide Bulb Show at the Gage Park Greenhouse.

Waste Collection

• Waste collection crews are out and expect to complete collection by the end of day.

HSR

• HSR will be operating on its usual schedule and will share any service disruptions on social media via HSRnow Twitter channel.

• Customers can check for their next bus using the real-time HSRnow trip planners.

Accessible Transportation Services

• DARTS is currently operating on schedule and any delays will be shared via social media including on Twitter @dartstransit. Customers who don’t intend to travel will be asked to call 905-529-1717 to cancel any scheduled trips.

Supports for Unsheltered Individuals

• In response to the cold weather and inclement weather events, the City is ensuring for greater and more reliable access to warm places for our community’s vulnerable homeless population during the winter season. Ongoing programs and resources in the community including emergency shelters, and drop-in locations are available for those seeking relief from the forecasted inclement weather.

Drop-in programs & regular operating hours include:

• The Hub (78 Vine Street) – drop-in 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and overnight drop-in hours 10 pm to 10 am (until March 31) daily

• Hamilton Regional Indian Centre (407 King Street W) – Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 6:30 pm

• YWCA Carole Anne’s Place (75 MacNab Street) – overnight drop in 10 pm to 9 am daily for women and non-binary individuals

• Mission Services Willow’s Place (196 Wentworth Street N) – drop-in from 9 am to 8:30 pm daily for women

• Wesley Day Centre (52 Catharine Street N) – Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4 pm (until March 31)

• Living Rock Youth Resources – daily drop-in 1 pm to 4 pm for youth.

• Bennetto Recreation Centre (450 Hughson Street N) – open tonight until 10 pm as a warming centre