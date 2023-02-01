LIUNA, Interval House team up on education program regarding workplace harassment

With more women entering the historically male-dominated construction industry and trades, Interval House of Hamilton and LiUNA are announcing a Be More Than A Bystander partnership to train LiUNA representatives with the tools necessary to intervene and disrupt workplace harassment towards women in the trades.

February is Be More Than a Bystander (BMTAB) month in Hamilton, a month-long campaign to raise awareness on gender-based violence, and the necessity of boys, youth, men, to engage in the endeavor. The ongoing IHOH MentorAction Be More Than a Bystander program provides year-round education to youth, men, and allies to address gender-based violence through engaging in safe prevention strategies.

In 2016, Interval House of Hamilton purchased the rights to Be More Than A Bystander from EVA BC and brought the prevention program to Hamilton. Since then, IHOH MentorAction has partnered with Hamilton Bulldogs, McMaster University Athletics, McMaster University Security Services, The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, FORGE FC, and Sports Hamilton in the ongoing delivery of the Be More Than A Bystander and Coaching Boys into Men programs to end gender-based violence.

“We are excited to expand our gender-based violence prevention training program into the workplace. Equipping employees with the tools they need to recognize and disrupt harmful and harassing behaviours is one step towards an equitable and safe worksite. LiUNA is paving the way for the advancement and equity of women in the skills and trades sector, by engaging male workers to be part of the solution and by mentoring healthy behaviours. A safe worksite should include a commitment to equip workers with gender-based violence prevention tools,” said Sue Taylor, Executive Director, Interval House of Hamilton.

Stated Victoria Mancinelli, LiUNA Director of PR, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships. “The implementation of the Be More Than A Bystander program with IHOH will ensure our representatives are trained with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop tools to recognize and implement safe on-site workplaces for women in LiUNA represented trades. This partnership signifies a collaborative and proactive approach in our collective commitment to strengthen workplace culture and build resilient, safe, inclusive pathways forward.”