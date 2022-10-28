Hamilton Spectator boycotted amid allegations of racist coverage

A group of Hamilton Councillors and defeated candidates have issued a statement saying they will boycott being interviewed by the Hamilton Spectator because of what they term “racist” coverage of a recent arrest in the 2021 Mount Hope home invasion that resulted in death of 21 -year-old Nano Ali, the shooting of his brother and the beating of his father Faqir Ali. Samson Dekamo was charged as an accessory after the fact in the brutal incident. The Spectator, as well as the Bay Observer and CBC Hamilton made mention of the fact that Dekamo had worked at the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion at the time Ward 14 Candidate Kojo Damptey was executive director. Dekamo was also listed as a supporter of the student activist group HWDSB Kinds Need Help of which Ward 14 school trustee Ahona Mehdi was a prominent spokesperson. The statement suggested the coverage was a factor in both Damptey and Mehdi losing their respective elections, in Damptey’s case by 79 votes. The spectator defended its actions in a statement reading:

“Some elected representatives have chosen not to talk to The Spectator, but we feel obliged to tell our readers we’ve reached out.

“We’re respectful of all our readers, including those who feel a particular piece of journalism has fallen short. We’re open to feedback, and we endeavour to learn from it.

“In this instance, we have reviewed the article in question and believe the information and context is both accurate and relevant. At the heart of this story was a home invasion in which an innocent member of our community lost his life. Charges and suspects in that crime are a matter of legitimate public interest, reflected in the fact that multiple media organizations published the story.”

“The Hamilton Spectator has been a voice of inclusion and respectful engagement in our community, and it will continue to strive to be so.”

The Bay Observer publisher John Best discussed the matter as well as Monday’s election with Bill Kelly.

The full text of the statement by the group boycotting the Spectator follows. Mehdi signed the manifesto but Damptey, who is mulling requesting a recount, did not.