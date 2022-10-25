Meet the nine–count ’em–NINE– new Hamilton Councillors

The 2022 Hamilton election saw more turnover than anyone can remember, perhaps the greatest turnover in history. Usually elections that see this many new faces are marked with high voter turnout, but Hamilton’s “change” election only attracted 35 percent of eligible voters–a lower turnout than in 2018. In addition to the election of Hamilton’s first female mayor, Andrea Horwath, Hamilton city council will have nine new faces–six who ran in seats open due to retirements and three where incumbents were defeated. Following are short profiles of the new members: Cameron Kroetsch Ward 2

The best known of the new councillors is Cameron Kroetsch. He has been a household name in Hamilton since before the 2018 election when he first challenged Jason Farr in Ward Two. His background was in Labour. He headed the largest Union in Guelph for several years and after moving to Hamilton was the co-owner of a Hamilton-based small family business that was in operation for more than 15 years providing employment and recruitment services in the healthcare industry. As head of the Hamilton LGBTQ Advisory Committee, Kroetsch was in the news after the 2019 outbreak of violence at a Pride event in Gage Park. Kroetsch criticized the Hamilton Police Service’s delayed response to break up a melee that broke out between attendees and militant anti-gay intruders. Well-organized and well-networked, Kroetsch had been campaigning for the Ward two post almost from the end of the 2018 election. His campaign was supported by the founders of IElect Hamilton who engaged in endless attacks on Farr on social media. Tammy Hwang Ward 4

Tammy Hwang, who worked in the Hamilton Economic Development Department, helping in business startups-particularly for newcomers to Canada, beat out a field of better-known candidates including Eric Tuck, the President of the Alamgamated Transit Union and former HWDSB chair Alex Johnstone for the seat in Ward 4, replacing Sam Merulla. In her platform, she stressed key transit issues such as mitigating the construction impacts of the LRT construction, and also improving the bus system in other parts of Hamilton. She also had some ideas on how to accelerate the development of more affordable housing. The daughter of Taiwanese immigrants to Canada, Hwang becomes the first person of Asian descent to serve on Hamilton Council.

Matt Francis Ward 5

It will be business as usual in ward five, where Matt Francis, who is supported by MP Chad Collins sailed to a relatively easy win over a field of 10 other candidates which included long-time Hamilton environmental activist Lynda Lukasik. His platform included a vow of no tax hikes to pay for LRT overruns. He favours increasing police resources to deal with safety concerns. He called for a “back to basics” approach to improving infrastructure and opposes suggestions to move garbage collection to a bi-weekly schedule. Francis was a former city employee and at one time was QB for the Hamilton Hurricanes. Jeff Beattie Ward 10

In Ward 10, Jeff Beattie handily won the rematch of his 2018 attempt to capture the lower Stoney Creek-Winona riding from Incumbent Maria Pearson. The owner of the Winona Gardens Greenhouse served for many years on the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board including a stint as vice-chair. His priorities include stopping over-building, which may be a challenge given the province’s plans to overrule local planning where it discourages multi development. He also wants to see more transit service into Winona and more investment in infrastructure. He was been a volunteer for the Winona Peach Festival for 25 years. Mark Tadeson Ward 11

Retired School teacher and principal Mark Tadeson eked out an 83 vote win in Ward 11, Glanbrook, replacing retiring Councillor Brenda Johnson. He is opposed to residential development that alters the nature of the villages that make up his riding. He promised to work towards getting a new community centre for Glanbrook. He supports the continuation of area rating. He is in favour of the city’s carbon-reduction goals and calls for the city to follow policies that discourage Harassment, discrimination and hate towards marginalized groups. Craig Cassar Ward 12

Craig Cassar a 24-year supply chain executive with Maple Leaf Foods, scored a relatively easy win over a field of 10 in Ward 12-Ancaster. It marks the first election since amalgamation where a member of the Ferguson family has not represented Ancaster. His platform called for more open meetings, complete streets and a traffic audit for the ward. He favours the firm urban boundary and the maintenance of the Wilson Street Secondary Plan, He also called for significant climate action and environmental stewardship. Alex Wilson, Ward 13

In Ward 13, Alex Wilson, Legislative Assistant to NDP MPP Sandy Shaw, ran an energetic campaign that upset incumbent Arlene Vanderbeek by almost 2000 votes. Describing himself as a “committed environmentalist,” his environment-themed platform called for “real action” on the climate crisis. Other planks included what he termed an “age friendly city,” more affordable housing—even an end to homelessness by 2030 and better, greener transit. Mike Spadafora Ward 14

Mike Spadafora who was a PC candidate for Hamilton Mountain in the 2022 provincial election won the tightest of all the council races. When the votes were counted . Spafafora had edged out Kojo Damptey by a mere 69 votes. A business man who is also active with hockey as President of the Kilty B’s Jr. Hockey Club, and the General Manager of the Hamilton Huskies Hockey club, Spadafora ran on a bread-and-butter platform on keeping taxes low, repairing roads, sidewalks, and making park upgrades as well as road and neighbourhood safety, which includes support for law enforcement.

Hardly a new face, Ted McMeekin has returned as the representative for Flamborough after an 18-year career as an MPP and Liberal cabinet minister. Prior to amalgamation, McMeekin was mayor of Flamborough and also represented Flamborough on the Hamilton-Wentworth Regional council. He opposes the province’s push to override local planning decisions that restrict growth and favours LRT. He also called for a citizen-based organizational review of Hamilton Police Services.