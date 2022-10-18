Details of Halton Catholic Trustee Vince Iantomasi’s sanction released

It was confidential. Now it’s public. The Halton Catholic School Board has released the report that led to the May verdict and sanctioning of Burlington Trustee Vince Iantomasi for violations of the Trustee Code of Conduct.

He was barred from attending board meetings until the end of the current term.

The report concluded that Iantomasi engaged in “multiple instances of language behavior and conduct that are listed in the code of conduct as unacceptable.”

The report was prepared by a fellow trustee and Board Vive-Chair Brenda Agnew. It accused Iantomasi of multiple violations of the code, particularly in his treatment of, and challenges to and communications with Board Chair Marvin Duarte.

Specific emails, texts and meetings were cited.

“These emails contained some disrespectful comments and are questionable in their professionalism, and are at times, accusatory to the chair, the Parliamentarian and other trustees.”

“These texts include suggestions of collusion and comments regarding Trustee Duarte”s knowledge and also seem to draw issue with Trustee Duarte not being from our country of birth,” the report continued.

The report included an email from a constituent complaining about Iantomasi’s behavior towards the Director of Education when he chaired a 2020 Board meeting.

After reviewing the videos of five board meetings Agnew concluded that Iantomasi had been disrespectful, accusatory and disruptive.

Trustee Agnew’s report was made public just ahead of the October 24 election in which Iantomasi is seeking re-election.

Story by Rick Craven

