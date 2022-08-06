Zero-emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses to be rolled out in Mississauga

Mississauga Transit will be a test community to try out hydrogen fuel cell buses under typical Canadian urban conditions.. The Pan-Canadian Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus Demonstration and Integration Trial, as it is dubbed, is Canada’s first green hydrogen fuel cell electric bus (FCEB) trial.

This multi-year initiative, under the coordination of The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Condortium (CUTRIC) will see 10 of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses deployed by Mississauga Transit.

The deployment is part of the second and subsequent phases of the trial, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Hydrogen FCEB assembly companies, and low-emissions hydrogen suppliers from Canada are working with interested transit agencies and academic researchers to achieve the following:

Project Context

Transportation accounts for approximately 25 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Transit accounts for approximately 70 per cent of Mississauga’s GHG emissions

The City of Mississauga’s CCAP aims to reduce GHG emissions by 80 per cent by 2050

Approximately 475 diesel buses at MiWay will need to be replaced with zero emissions buses

Phase 1 of the trial involved technical planning and consultation sessions between CUTRIC’s transit, industry, and academic members. In April 2021, Phase 1 culminated in the launch of a feasibility study of fleet electrification using FCEBs at Mississauga Transit (MiWay).