Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon. 24-year-old, Kyle Russell was last seen Friday, July 28 at 2pm near Grays Rd and Barton St.

Kyle is described as a white male.6’2 in height and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair. When last seen we was wearing a black motorcycle jacket with light grey pants with white stripes on the side.

Police say he may be riding a e-bike and with full face helmet