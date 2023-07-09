24-year-old Burlington woman dies in fall from balcony, man in critical condition

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman fell from a Burlington apartment balcony last night. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and a man who also fell from the balcony is in hospital in critical condition.

SIU have provided some details of the incident.

At 10 p.m. Saturday a call came in to Halton Regional Police Service regarding a gun in an apartment on Ghent Avenue in Burlington. Officers knocked on the door of the unit and received no response. Another 911 call came in about a woman who fell onto a patio below. Officers responded and administered CPR on the woman while paramedics were called. Then The man fell from the balcony to the patio below. He was taken to hospital where he remains.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Sunday.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call the Affected Persons Program General Referral Line at 1-877-641-1897 or click here for more information: siu.on.ca/en/apc.php