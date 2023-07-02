Monday , 3 July 2023
News

23-year-old missing in Milton

July 2, 2023

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male from the Milton area.

Police are trying to locate Marlo Bilotta, 23 years old.  Marlo was last seen in Milton around the area of Savoline Boulevard and Pringle Avenue area.  Family and police are concerned for his well-being.  Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police.

Marlo is described as 5,9” tall with a medium build, He has short dark hair and brown and blue eyes. (see attached photo)

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

