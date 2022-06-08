COVID Hospitalizations relatively unchanged, positivity rate continues to drop

The province is reporting 522 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of four cases from Tuesday. ICU cases were unchanged at 114. More than 11,000 tests were conducted, for a positivity rate of 6.4 percent, which is the lowest rate since early December. Testing showed 1013 new COVID cases- a figure that is likely under-counted due to testing limitations. Seven deaths were reported. There were just under 15,000 vaccinations administered.

Hamilton Public Health has announced that it will join Halton and other local health units in cutting back on the number of updates each week. Both health units will report figures on Tuesdays and Fridays and Hamilton will release a general status report on Wednesdays. In addition, Hamilton Health Science will not be releasing hospitalization figures for seven days as it switches to a new reporting system. As of Tuesday, Hamilton Public health reported there were 51 active COVID cases in Hamilton and seven new cases for a seven-day case count of 27. There have been no new fatalities. There are now only four outbreaks in Hamilton involving a total of 10 individuals.