Wave of Violent Carjackings hits Halton

The wave of violent carjackings recently seen in Toronto is spreading out into the GTA. Three men are behind bars after arrests by Halton Police. Three separate carjackings took place at different locations in Oakville (Oakville Entertainment Centrum – 2091 Winston Churchill Boulevard, Dorval Crossing plaza – 200 North Service Road West and the plaza at 525 Iroquois Shore Road respectively) in late may and the first week of June. The suspects targeted newer model Range Rover vehicles that were parked in commercial parking lots. Through a variety of investigative techniques, officers from the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) were able to identify individuals involved.

On June 6, 2022, one of the suspect vehicles was observed in the area of Sherway Gardens Mall in Etobicoke. The occupants of the vehicle appeared to be preparing to conduct another carjacking of a Range Rover at the mall. At that time, HRPS officers intervened and arrested three male occupants.

There men in their early 20’s face a string of changes including robbery, wearing a disguise and breaching release orders. They are all in jail waiting for a bail hearing.