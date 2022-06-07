Sixteen local companies will battle it out as LiONS LAIR returns to its signature in-person gala event

Celebrating its 12th anniversary, Innovation Factory’s Lions Lair is Hamilton’s premier business pitch competition that gives up-and-coming entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of Hamilton’s top business experts and investors.

Throughout the summer, the finalists will engage in a series of training sessions and meet the ‘Pillars of Business Lions’ for a round of judging, designed to test their growth, financial and legal readiness strategies.

This year’s competition, “LiONS LAIR Pitch Madness” will return as in-person gala event in September after taking place as a virtual event for the past two years.

The finalists will deliver their pitch and field questions from the ‘Investor Lions’. The Investor Lions will determine the winners from each match-up until there is only one winner.

“Each year, LiONS LAIR showcases talented leaders who will drive innovation and sustain Hamilton’s prosperity for future generations and we’re very excited to support the LiONS LAIR innovators at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey,” said David Carter, Innovation Factory’s Executive Director.

The LiONS LAIR Pitch Madness is scheduled to take place Sept. 28, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario. Visit lionslair.ca.

The 2022 LiONS LAIR Finalists:

Koble Care Inc.

Koble is a digital health and well-being platform for expectant and new parents.

www.koblecares.com

GRAPL

Authenticate any product in the world on blockchain — GRAPL provides infrastructure to track and eliminate counterfeits, stamp out fraud, and strengthen the relationship between consumers and brands.

https://grapl.org

Chirp

Chirp is developing a wall-mounted device that applies machine learning to radar data to remotely monitor the wellbeing of aging adults.

www.mychirp.com

FuturU global Health Inc.

FuturU has developed 3D body scanners to monitor body size and health parameters during an exercise period or a diet program. main page- 6.1.2022

Boardball Inc.

Boardball is a new sport that lowers the barriers to playing volleyball by reducing the extensive setup required so that you can play anytime and anywhere.

https://www.boardballsport.com/

Oombo

Oombo is a safety equipment company that has a developed the world’s first all-in-one traffic safety device – the Castor Beacon – designed to replace outdated traffic safety equipment (road flares, pylons, and warning triangles).

https://www.oombo.ca

EarthOne Inc.

EarthOne plant monitors collect your plant’s important metrics and deliver science-proven insights to yourfingertips via our app.

https://earthone.io/

Prodana

Prodana is a pay-it-forward crowdfunding platform aimed at making mental health counseling more broadly available by reframing it from a one-off transactional interaction to one of ongoing community collaboration.

https://prodana.org

Llif Healthcare

Llif Healthcare makes use of electronic medical record (EMR) data to provided practice feedback for healthcare practitioners allowing for clinical improvement, better care and purposeful change.

Musicology

Musicology is a video conference platform built for teaching music online with low latency, full duplex

audio and interactive features designed to engage students of all ages. Musicology

SI – 13

Si-13 is the ultimate coating solution engineered for tools that operate on high performance metals such as superalloys.

Inwit Solutions Inc.

Inwit focuses on empowering Canadians to take climate action with the issue of single-use waste in the food industry. Inwit is Canada’s first Zero Waste Takeout Food & Catering Platform. It is an innovative solution to single-use waste. A marketplace that encompasses a reusable container borrowing system, rewards system and a food ordering platform, all tracked by NFC technology. Home

Canary Subtech – (sudbury)

Canary SUBTECH is taking active steps to innovate what underground communications look like by offering high-quality audio, video, and other relevant data effortlessly to subsurface users (miners, first responders, etc.) no matter how far they are from the surface. Home

Augere Corp

Augere, a cleantech start-up is developing corrosion-resistant tidal turbines to exploit oceanic currents to produce efficient renewable energy.

AugereCorp.com

Johnson & Associates Canada Corp

Johnson & Associates Canada Corp. is a start-up company that designs and manufacturer’s hands-free/germ- preventative products for the commercial restroom to reduce germ transmissions to the user.

https://tspro1.com/

AGS Zephyr

AGS Zephyr develops products and services that address the need to help the Commercial and Industrial

https://www.agszephyr.com/

Innovation Factory is a not-for-profit business accelerator, serving as the catalyst for tech innovation in the greater Hamilton area since 2011. Innovation Factory provides business services, training and mentorship to help entrepreneurs with advanced manufacturing, clean tech, information tech, life science and social innovations to bring their ideas to market, leverage intellectual property, increase revenues, attract investment and create jobs.

www.innovationfactory.ca