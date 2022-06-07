Halton Police break up car theft ring

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) formed Project Eleanor to try to stem the tide of car thefts in the region. Commencing in January, 2022 and over several months, HRPS investigated thieves responsible the reprogramming theft and trafficking of high end SUV’s and pickup trucks in Halton and throughout the GTA.

Through a variety of investigative means, several suspects were identified and the location of a shipping yard was discovered. Over the course of two days, criminal code search warrants were executed at a residence in Toronto and a shipping yard in Mississauga.

As a result of Project Eleanor, 32 stolen vehicles were recovered worth an estimated $2.2 million dollars.

Investigators also located and seized $11,000 in Canadian currency, stolen property and technology used in reprogramming auto theft. Three people have been arrested and charged.

Investigators think there may be more people involved in this ring.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.