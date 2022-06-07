Big drop in COVID hospitalizations week-to-week

On the first day this week with all health units and hospitals reporting, COVID hospitalizations have dropped to 526. That is compared to 808 cases this day last week. There are 114 ICU cases reported, compared to 127 a week earlier. There were four COVID-related deaths. Just under 8,300 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 7.1 percent. The rate was 8.3 percent last Tuesday. The new case count is 537—an undercount due to limited testing—but it compares to 590 a week earlier under similar data-gathering condition. There were nearly 12,000 vaccinations administered.

Hamilton Public Health has announced that it will join Halton and other local health units in cutting back on the number of updates each week. Both health units will report figures on Tuesdays and Fridays and Hamilton will release a general status report on Wednesdays. In addition, Hamilton Health Science will not be releasing hospitalization figures for seven days as it switches to a new reporting system. Hamilton Public health reports there are 51 active COVID cases in Hamilton and seven new cases for a seven-day case count of 27. There have been no new fatalities. There are now only four outbreaks in Hamilton involving a total of 10 individuals.