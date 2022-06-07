Barton street could use a shave…and PAVE

In 2022, CAA’s list of Ontario’s Worst Roads saw Barton Street in Hamilton reach number one. Taking this years’ second-place spot is Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto.

Barton Street East runs through five Hamilton Wards, not just ward Four as was recently erroneously suggested on social media. Beginning in Ward Two it runs from James Street, through Wards three, four, five and ten ending at the Winona Boundary with Niagara.

Other roads included in Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads in 2022.

1. Barton Street East, Hamilton

2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

3. Barker Street, Prince Edward County

4. County Road 49, Prince Edward County

5. Carling Avenue, Ottawa

6. Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto

7. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto

8. Finch Avenue West, Toronto

9. Bronson Avenue, Ottawa

10. Queen Street, Kingston

In addition, CAA provides a list of the five worst roads in each of the geographical districts in the province

Hamilton top 5.

1 Barton Street East

2 Aberdeen Avenue, Wards One and Two

3 Burlington Street East, Wards Two, Three, Four and Five

4 Upper James Street, Ward Eight

5 Rymal Road East, Wards eight, seven, six and nine

Each year, CAA invites Ontario drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians to vote in the CAA Worst Roads campaign and report which roads need improvement. Voting for Ontario’s Worst Roads helps shine the spotlight on where more work is needed. CAA says motorist feedback helps CAA start a dialogue with the government to help pave the way for safer roads across Ontario.