40 years of Salvation Army support for adults with developmental disabilities

The Salvation Army Lawson Ministries is hosting an open house in celebration of 40 years of supporting Adults with Developmental Disabilities in Hamilton.

The open house will showcase the talent and creativity of program participants and guests will have the opportunity to learn about the many exciting and rewarding activities.

Lawson Ministries is marking the occasion with arts and life skills programs and new community connections.

Lawson Ministries is opening their doors at the Paparella Innovative Arts Centre 333 King Street East in Downtown Hamilton Friday June 17th, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.

All our welcome but visitors are asked to RSVP to dallaswalzak@lawsonministries.org by June 15th, 2022.

About Lawson Ministries

Established in 1982 by The Salvation Army in Hamilton, Ontario, Lawson Ministries supports adults with dual diagnoses, including developmental disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorders, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, Down Syndrome, and psychiatric conditions. These individuals range in age from 18 to 84 and live in group homes, supported independent living apartments, intensive supports homes and long-term care centres throughout the city.