The Bay Observer
Now Reading
40 years of Salvation Army support for adults with developmental disabilities
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

40 years of Salvation Army support for adults with developmental disabilities

by
June 7, 2022

The Salvation Army Lawson Ministries is hosting an open house in celebration of 40 years of supporting Adults with Developmental Disabilities in Hamilton.

The open house will showcase the talent and creativity of program participants and guests will have the opportunity to learn about the many exciting and rewarding activities.

Lawson Ministries is marking the occasion with arts and life skills programs and new community connections.

Lawson Ministries is opening their doors at the Paparella Innovative Arts Centre 333 King Street East in Downtown Hamilton  Friday June 17th, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.

All our welcome but visitors are asked to RSVP to dallaswalzak@lawsonministries.org by June 15th, 2022.

About Lawson Ministries

Established in 1982 by The Salvation Army in Hamilton, Ontario, Lawson Ministries supports adults with dual diagnoses, including developmental disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorders, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, Down Syndrome, and psychiatric conditions. These individuals range in age from 18 to 84 and live in group homes, supported independent living apartments, intensive supports homes and long-term care centres throughout the city.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2022 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
WordPress Ads