Well-known pastor charged with sexual assault

The Hamilton Police Sexual Assault Unit has arrested Pastor Bruxy Cavey, after an investigation into reports of sexual assault. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Cavey of Hamilton was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault. He will appear in court on Monday, June 27, 2022.

At the time of the assault, Bruxy Cavey was the primary teaching Pastor at The Meeting House Church and was employed there from 1996 to 2021. The Meeting House Church has its headquarters in Oakville; however, has remote locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area, with two locations in Hamilton, one in Ancaster and one in Burlington.

Cavey, was credited for growing Oakville-headquartered The Meeting House into a megachurch with some 5,000 people attending 19 campuses in GTA, was asked to resign in March after an independent investigator found that he had a years long sexual relationship with a member of his church who sought counseling.

Cavey posted a blog characterizing his actions as “an extramarital affair.”

“I am ashamed even to write these words, and I am so sorry that you have to read them,” he wrote. “This adulterous relationship is my greatest failure, my darkest sin, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I have broken bonds of trust with my wife, family, and church family, including the woman I became involved with. I have brought untold pain, heartache, and confusion into the lives of those I love and who love me.”

After his resignation, the Church reported two more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information that could assist investigators regarding this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Jeremy Miller at 905-540-5050 or Detective Sergeant Jennifer Currie at 905-546-4962.