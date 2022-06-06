Police Blotter: Stolen Auto Investigation Leads to Firearm stash

In the course of hunting down a stolen car, Hamilton police came across a couple of dangerous firearms.

Last Wednesday members of the Hamilton Police B.E.A.R unit were watching a stolen auto in the area of Fennell Ave East and Upper Gage Ave. They followed the vehicle until they were able to safely arrest both occupants in the east end of the city. During a search of the vehicle, police located a sawed off shotgun, and the upper receiver of an assault rifle style rifle.

Two adults were charged with property and firearm related offences. They remain in custody.

Barry Baldwin a 50 year old male faces a string of changes including theft, driving while prohibited and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Shannon Bronson, a 34 -year-old companion faces similar charges.

Hamilton Police solve a series of Break and Enters

Hamilton Police arrest a 42-year-old male for a series of break and enters into Hamilton Mountain businesses. From May 22, 2022 to May 28, 2022, a number of Hamilton Mountain businesses were the victims of break and enters. The Hamilton Police BEAR Unit took over the investigations and were able to identify the person responsible.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, police executed a search warrant in Brantford in relation to these incidents.

Joey Hudson , 47, a probationer, was arrested for four of these incidents and is being held pending a bail hearing. He has ties to both Hamilton and Brantford

Police continue to investigate these incidents and believe there may be more victims/businesses who were targeted. Anyone any information are asked to call Detective Constable Mike Zezella at 905-546-8935.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com