MacKids Walk and Wheel raised over $283,000

Saturday’s, MacKids Walk & Wheel, presented by RBC, raised $283,643 in support of McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation. More than 900 MacKids, community members, sponsors and volunteers gathered at Bayfront Park to take part. During the event’s 11-year history, Walk & Wheel has raised over $2 million.

It was the first in-person Walk & Wheel to be held since 2019. After enjoying their walk or ride registrants enjoyed lunch, the popular Teddy Bear Hospital sponsored by Marz Homes, games, face painting, inflatable bouncy castles and many family-friendly activities.

This year’s event featured four Patient Ambassadors, who shared their stories of care at McMaster Children’s Hospital (including Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre):

• Ethan from Milton, who underwent extensive chemotherapy for a brain tumour and had surgeries to reduce swelling in his brain.

• Claire from Hamilton, who underwent surgery for a cleft lip when she was a baby. She also received lifesaving care for type 1 diabetes at the age of 5.

• Claire’s sister Molly, who receives care for spina bifida through different clinics at Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre to maximize her quality of life.

• Katelynn from Burlington, who underwent surgery and chemotherapy after a tumour was discovered in her brain. She is currently receiving care through the Medically Complex Care Program for various medical conditions resulting from the tumour.

Funds raised from MacKids Walk & Wheel will support the purchase of equipment to support MacKids in its treatment of children.

Donations can still be made at www.mackids.ca/walkandwheel or 905-522-3863.