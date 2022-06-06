The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Long Time Liberal organizer tells Bill Kelly his party needs to change–FAST
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Long Time Liberal organizer tells Bill Kelly his party needs to change–FAST

by
June 6, 2022

In the aftermath of last week’s provincial election, long-time Liberal organizer and political candidate Vito Sgro wrote an editorial for the Bay Observer   in which he decried the failure of the party, for which he has volunteered since his teens, for its failure to connect with voters. He warned of grim days ahead for the provincial party, but also the federal party, if both organizations fail to return to a more centrist stance,

Mr. Sgro elaborated on that point of view in a conversation Monday with CHML’s Bill Kelly.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
1
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2022 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
WordPress Ads