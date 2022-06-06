Long Time Liberal organizer tells Bill Kelly his party needs to change–FAST

In the aftermath of last week’s provincial election, long-time Liberal organizer and political candidate Vito Sgro wrote an editorial for the Bay Observer in which he decried the failure of the party, for which he has volunteered since his teens, for its failure to connect with voters. He warned of grim days ahead for the provincial party, but also the federal party, if both organizations fail to return to a more centrist stance,

Mr. Sgro elaborated on that point of view in a conversation Monday with CHML’s Bill Kelly.