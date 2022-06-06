The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Hamilton Police Make Arrest in School Bomb Threat
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Hamilton Police Make Arrest in School Bomb Threat

by
June 6, 2022

The number of schools in Hamilton that have been victimized by copycat school threats is now ten. Now a 17-year-old is in a heap of trouble over a bomb threat.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Hamilton Police were notified of a bomb threat at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School. The threat indicated that a bomb would be detonated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022.  An investigation was entered into and as a result a 17-year-old male was identified as being responsible.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, the male was arrested for Uttering Threats and Mischief under $5,000.

In a release, Hamilton Police say, “Hamilton Police recognize the importance of school safety and how a threat of this nature can be difficult for students, staff and their families. Police take incidents like these extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with the school boards to help identify the individuals responsible and lay the appropriate criminal charges where a suspect(s) is identified.”

Hamilton Police continue to investigate. Anyone with  any information that could assist police with any of these investigations, are asked to call (905) 546-4925.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2022 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
WordPress Ads