Organization demonstrates importance of Muslim vote in Ontario.

The Canadian-Muslim Vote (TCMV), a non-partisan, non-profit, registered charity released data about 41 ridings where Muslim voters exceed the margin of victory (difference between 1st and 2nd place) based on today’s Elections Ontario preliminary results:

• These ridings make up 2/3 (64%) of all ridings decided by 1,000 votes or less.

• These are 3/4 of Liberal seats, 1/3 of Conservative seats, and 1/4 (26%) of NDP seats.

• While these ridings had an average turnout of 40%, close to Ontario’s total (43%), 10 ridings (1/4) exceeded Ontario’s turnout, with Oakville topping the list at 50%.

• 40 of these ridings had 2,008 live calls answered by voters, 84% of TCVM’s total.

• 18 of these ridings had 4,641 doors knocked, 3/4 (73%) of TCMV’s total.

Director Umair Ashraf said, “Many Muslim voters saw that our votes matter. They voted at the advance polls with TCMV’s Muslim Vote Weekends or on election day. However the party platforms did not engage Muslim voters enough by fully addressing their concerns and so our turnout has even more potential.”

A table with the list of ridings where Muslim voters exceed or come very close to exceeding the margin of victory follows, sorted in descending order of the difference between the number of Muslim voters and the preliminary margin of victory.

About The Canadian-Muslim Vote:

The Canadian-Muslim Vote was founded in 2015 to mobilize the estimated over 800,000 Muslim voters across Canada at all levels of government in a non-partisan manner and is a registered charity with the Canada Revenue Agency. In the 2022 Ontario election TCMV’s campaign involved 150 mosques from Ottawa to Thunder Bay aiming at 3 touch points per mobilized voter, including over 20,000 fliers distributed, 5,000 voters phoned live, over 6,000 doors knocked, and over 7,000 text messages sent.