Ontario COVID positivity rate is lowest since December

With not all health units and hospitals reporting COVID data on weekends the figures are not reliable. However, Ontario is reporting 419 COVID hospitalizations compared to 643 a week earlier with data collected under the same limitations. There are 111 ICU patients, an increase of four from Saturday. Three deaths were reported. Just under 7,000 tests were conducted, for a positivity rate of 7.1 percent—the lowest since mid-December. The testing also showed 710 new COVID cases, but testing limitations result in an under count of new cases. Just under 8,000 vaccinations were administered.

There is no information available on Hamilton Hospitalizations as HHSC is converting to a new reporting system. As of Thursday there were 61 COVID hospitalizations and eight ICU cases There was one death reported. Outbreaks continue to decrease in Hamilton with five reported Friday—a decrease of two. Halton hospitals have 20 COVID patients, an increase of one. Provincial figures show Hamilton with 16 new COVID cases and Halton with 18—both figures understated due to testing limitations.