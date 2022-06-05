Be part of the Best of Hamilton

The Bay Observer is launching the third edition of the popular Best of Hamilton publication. It is a high- quality gloss publication celebrating the incredible progress Hamilton and its businesses and institutions are making. It will target a broad audience, locally, and internationally.

Hamilton has arrived as one of the premier “destination cities” of Canada—a fact that comes as no surprise to the creative and resilient organizations that make up the fabric of the community. Whether it is high-tech advanced manufacturing, enviable transportation facilities, world class medical training and delivery, internationally-recognized centres of education and research, a diverse arts and culture landscape, sports and a host of other institutions and attractions; Hamilton is on the move.

Take a look at our previous editions and see the icon organizations and businesses who tell their story in the Best of Hamilton.

Quality of Place

In addition to the focus on our successful businesses, industry and institutions, the publication will feature those important characteristics that define quality of place–the transformation of Hamilton’s core, the many transportation and logistics assets, red-hot property development opportunities both residential and commercial-industrial, and the renaissance occurring on our waterfront. Four years ago, the Bay Observer produced the first edition of the Best of Hamilton and the response was phenomenal. Many Hamilton institutions and businesses that were not part of the first edition insisted that we include them in our next publication. And now that time has come.

Wide distribution

Locally the publication will be distributed directly to homes and businesses as well as:

• Direct distribution by publication participants to key clients, suppliers, employees

• Hamilton Economic Development

• Tourism Hamilton

• Local hotels

• Bay Observer clients

Your organization will be showcased to:

• The Wall Street Journal’s top 1000 companies

• The Financial Post and Report on Business top 500 firms

• Business journalists across North America

• Canadian and Foreign trade missions.

• Major print and broadcast media outlets in Canada and the US.

Publication/Distribution Date. Fall 2022

For complete details click here.

Or call John at 905-522-6000