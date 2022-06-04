Hamilton Music Collective staging Summer Outdoor Concert series

A free outdoor concert series is coming to the downtown core, featuring a unique lineup of musical acts from hip-hop to classical.

Eclectic Local, an initiative by the Hamilton Music Collective, will run July through September, and showcase established artists, bands and DJ’s in the genres of classical, indie rock, folk, hip hop, and electronic fusion.

Astrid Hepner

“We are excited to bring this excellent lineup of live music to the downtown core at this beautiful venue.” says CEO Astrid Hepner. “The series celebrates our city’s vibrant and eclectic music community. A wide range of musical styles guarantees something for every musical taste.”

Hamilton-based rapper/producer Paulo Leon kicks off the series on July 16, followed by Duo46, a classical guitar and violin ensemble performing ‘Tango Sensations!’. The series is curated by a group of prominent local musicians and industry professionals who aim to bring lively, accessible musical performances to the downtown community.

The six-concert series will take place at 141 Park Street North at The Gasworks outdoor stage, just steps from James Street. No admission fee is required; however, donations will be collected with all proceeds directed to the Musical Futures Summer Camp Scholarship Fund.

Eclectic Local Concert Series 2022:

July 16 – Paulo Leon

July 30 – Duo46

Aug 13 – Ellis in Transit

Aug 27 – Dorothea Paas feat. F.R.I.E (Dan Edmonds and friends)

Sept 17 – Dobrochna Zubek and Caitlin Boyle

Sept 24 – BIG TRBL (Tim Tickner feat. Darcy Hepner) All shows: Saturdays from 5:00 – 6:00pm