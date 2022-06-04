COVID hospitalizations relatively unchanged as 10 deaths reported

The province is reporting 671 COVID hospitalizations—two more than Friday’s reporting—and 107 ICU cases-a decrease of ten. There were 10 additional deaths reported. More than 9,800 tests were conducted, for a positivity rate of 7.9 percent marking the third day in a row where the positivity rate was below eight percent. 901 new COVID cases were reported—an undercount due to testing limitations. There were more than 14,000 vaccinations administered.

There is no information available on Hamilton Hospitalizations as HHSC is converting to a new reporting system. As of Thursday there were 61 COVID hospitalizations and eight ICU cases There was one death reported. Outbreaks continue to decrease in Hamilton with five reported Friday—a decrease of two. Halton hospitals have 20 COVID patients, an increase of one. Testing shows Hamilton and Halton each with 29 new COVID cases—both figures understated due to testing limitations.