Police roundup: Copycat school threats continue, woman is missing

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a series of threats that were written in nine different schools in Hamilton.

A 19-year-old male of Hamilton has been arrested after a threat at Westdale Secondary School. He was charged with Utter Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm X2 and released on an undertaking. Police expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

Hamilton Police recognize the importance of school safety and how a threat of this nature can be difficult for students, staff and their families. Police take incidents like these extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with the school boards to help identify the individuals responsible and lay the appropriate criminal charges where a suspect(s) is identified.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate. Anyone with any information thatlieve could assist police with any of these investigations, please call (905) 546-4925.

Missing Woman

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 30-year-old female, Ashawnna Barberstock.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Ashawnna Barberstock was last seen on Friday, May 27, 2022, around 10:00p.m. in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton.

Ashawnna is described as: 30 years-of-age, female, Aboriginal. She is 5feet 7 inches in height and weighs 135 pounds.

She has straight long brown hair, a mole under her left eye, a rose tattoo on her upper left arm

Straight Long brown hair

Mole under left eye

Rose tattoo on her left upper arm

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist police in locating Ashawnna Barberstock, are asked to contact Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com