John Best and Bill Kelly take a morning-after look at the provincial election

NDP leader Andrea Horwath, handily re-elected in her home riding of Hamilton Centre announced her plan to resign as leader of her party after the NDP dropped nine seats to 31 in the provincial election. It was Horwath’s fourth election as leader. Elsewhere in Hamilton PC candidate Neil Lumsden coasted to a 2,500 vote win over NDP’er Zaigham Butt in a race that was thought might hinge on the number of votes that independent candidate Paul Miller, who had been ousted by the NDP as their candidate would take away from his former party; but as it turned out it was not a factor in the outcome. Monique Taylor in the Hamilton Mountain riding was re-elected, although her vote total dropped by 9 thousand. NDP candidate Sandy Shaw took her Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas riding by a 2,500 vote margin in a race that some polling had as tighter than it ended up being. In Flamborough-Glanbrook, PC incumbent Donna Skelly doubled her margin of victory from 2018, and her more than 20,000 votes was the highest of any of the Hamilton winning candidates. As the only PC member representing Hamilton, Skelly was the target of most of the local anti-Ford social media and legacy media criticism. In Burlington, the PC’s Natalie Pierre held the seat vacated by Jane McKenna by a more than 5,000-=vote margin.

