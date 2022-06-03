Epic change in store for HHSC patients’ medical records

If it wasn’t for the health care profession fax machines would have gone the way of the 8-track, but that is about to change. Tomorrow, Hamilton Health Sciences is introducing a new hospital information system called Epic. It’s fully electronic, with complete patient records available in one central place. Patients will have access to their medical information – including test results, lab results and much more – through the Epic MyChart app.

Epic replaces the current health information system, made up of multiple electronic and paper-based systems containing different parts of a patient’s record. It can be difficult for hospital staff, doctors and other health-care providers to pull together full patient records with the current system.

The implementation of Epic will bring many improvements and benefits for patients, families, and HHS staff and physicians. It will:

· eliminate paper-based patient health records

· replace dozens of electronic systems that don’t always ‘talk’ to each other when patient information needs to be shared across teams and services

· ensure patient information is available in one place and save staff and physicians’ time looking for things like test results and medication history

· eliminate need for patients to repeat their health history at every interaction or visit

· give every member of a patient’s care team access to their health record so that critical care decisions can be made safely, and in collaboration with the patient

· make it easier for patients to access to their medical record – they will be able to view test results, enter personal health information, and attend video visits using MyChart

Using the Epic MyChart app, patients will also be able to read discharge summaries and consultation notes as well as an after-visit summary document which notes medication changes, orders placed during their hospital visit and any instructions or education provided during their visit.

Patients can share records with their doctors and caregivers, enter their own health information within a secure personal health record space, access health education materials and securely communicate with health-care providers.

Other features include virtual visits through video conferencing and the ability to upload pictures of, for example, a rash or wound, to help with assessing and monitoring care.