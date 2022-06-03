COVID Outbreaks in Hamilton down to five

There is no information available on Hamilton Hospitalizations as HHSC is converting to a new reporting system. As of Thursday there were 61 COVID hospitalizations and eight ICU cases There was one death reported. Outbreaks continue to decrease in Hamilton with five reported Friday—a decrease of two. Halton hospitals have 20 COVID patients, an increase of one. Testing shows Hamilton and Halton each with 29 new COVID cases—both figures understated due to testing limitations.

After two days of significant case decreases, COVID hospitalizations leveled off in Ontario with 669 cases-a drop of one—and 117 ICU cases—a drop pf two. There were eight deaths reported in Ontario. Just over 10,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 7.3 percent. Nearly 17,000 vaccinations were administered. The province is reporting 888 new COVID cases, 150 fewer than Thursday, but likely an undercount due to testing limitations.