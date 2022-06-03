COVID hospitalizations leveling off in Ontario, eight deaths

After two days of significant case decreases, COVID hospitalizations leveled off in Ontario with 669 cases-a drop of one—and 117 ICU cases—a drop pf two. There were eight deaths reported in Ontario. Just over 10,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 7.3 percent. Nearly 17,000 vaccinations were administered. The province is reporting 888 new COVID cases, 150 fewer than Thursday, but likely an undercount due to testing limitations.

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations were up by three cases to 61, There was one death reported. Outbreaks continue to decrease in Hamilton with six reported Thursday—a decrease of two. An outbreak at Rivera Ridgeview Long Term Care that involved 77 cases has been declared officially over. There are 145 hospital staff in Hamilton self-isolating with COVID. Halton hospitals have 19 COVID patients, an increase of one. Testing shows Hamilton with 34 new cases and Halton 28—both figures understated due to testing limitations.