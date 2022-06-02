Local COVID hospitalizations up slightly, outbreaks decrease

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations were up by three cases to 61, There was one deaths reported. Outbreaks continue to decrease in Hamilton with six reported Thursday—a decrease of two. An outbreak at Rivera Ridgeview Long Term Care that involved 77 cases has been declared officially over. There are 145 hospital staff in Hamilton self-isolating with COVID. Halton hospitals have 19 COVID patients, an increase of one. Testing shows Hamilton with 34 new cases and Halton 28—both figures understated due to testing limitations.

There was another significant drop in COVID hospitalizations with now only 670 cases reported. That represents a drop of 52 cases from the previous day, and a drop of over 300 cases from a week ago. ICU cases continued to decrease as well—now down to 119 cases a decrease of eight from Wednesday and 35 fewer that a week ago. There were two deaths reported. 10,783 tests were conducted, yielding a positivity rate of 7.2 percent—the lowest since last December at the beginning of the Omicron wave. There were 1038 new COVID cases –an undercount due to testing limitations but 179 fewer than a week earlier. More than 15,000 vaccinations were administered.