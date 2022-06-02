COVID Hospitalizations continue to drop across province

There was another significant drop in COVID hospitalizations with now only 670 cases reported. That represents a drop of 52 cases from the previous day, and a drop of over 300 cases from a week ago. ICU cases continued to decrease as well—now down to 119 cases– a decrease of eight from Wednesday and 35 fewer than a week ago. There were two deaths reported. 10,783 tests were conducted, yielding a positivity rate of 7.2 percent—the lowest since last December at the beginning of the Omicron wave. There were 1038 new COVID cases –an undercount due to testing limitations but 179 fewer than a week earlier. More than 15,000 vaccinations were administered.

Hamilton added four additional COVID hospitalizations from Tuesday to stand at 58. ICU cases remained unchanged at fewer than eight. There was one death reported in the last 24 hours. There were 41 new cases reported for a seven-day average of 42 cases. Halton is reporting 18 hospitalizations—an increase of one since last reporting and two additional deaths. While testing results in an undercounting of new COVID cases, Halton is reporting 28 cases.