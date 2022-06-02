14-year-old girl arrested in school threats

Hamilton Police have made an arrest of a 14-year-old girl as they investigate a series of threats to local schools. Additional threats have been received at a number of schools today. The threats are similar and involve written messages within the school buildings. The 14-year-old was arrested after a threat at St. Jean de Brebeuf. She was charged with Mischief and released on an undertaking. Police expect to make more arrests in the coming days. Yesterday, police said they were investigating several threats made against schools in the area. Letters to parents from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said that at least one threat was “related to a shooting” and in another incident a pellet gun was confiscated. In a letter to parents the HWDSB wrote, ““A student brought a pellet gun into our school, which is strictly prohibited,” the letter said. “The item was not used. Students were not in danger. Staff addressed the situation immediately and followed safe schools protocols. Police attended our school to provide support.”

Officers elsewhere in the GTHA report a recent surge in school-related incidents involving guns or online threats. Monday, two teens were arrested after making threats with fake guns in Aurora, resulting in two York Region schools being placed in a Hold and Secure.

A day later, three teenagers were arrested and charged following two separate pellet gun incidents at west-end Toronto schools.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com