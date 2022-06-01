Slight uptick in local COVID cases

Hamilton added four additional COVID hospitalizations from Tuesday to stand at 58. ICU cases remained unchanged at fewer than eight. There was one death reported in the last 24 hours. There were 41 new cases reported for a seven-day average of 42 cases. Halton is reporting 18 hospitalizations—an increase of one since last reporting and two additional deaths. While testing results in an undercounting of new COVID cases, Halton is reporting 28 cases.

There was a big drop in COVID hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. The province is reporting 722 cases—a drop of 86 from the previous day and 127 ICU cases—a drop of 13, There were 23 deaths reported which occurred in the last month. Just over 13000 tests were conducted yielding a positivity rate of 8.3 percent. The same testing resulted in a new case count of 1030, up from the 590 reported a day earlier, but understated, due to limitations in testing. There were more than 17,000 vaccinations administered.