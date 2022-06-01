Province reports large drop in COVID hospitalizations

There was a big drop in COVID hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. The province is reporting 722 cases—a drop of 86 from the previous day and 127 ICU cases—a drop of 13, There were 23 deaths reported which occurred in the last month. Just over 13000 tests were conducted yielding a positivity rate of 8.3 percent. The same testing resulted in a new case count of 1030, up from the 590 reported a day earlier, but understated, due to limitations in testing. There were more than 17,000 vaccinations administered.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton continue to decline with 54 cases reported—a drop of 10 from Monday. ICU cases remain unchanged a fewer than eight. There was one death reported, bringing the total to 569 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are eight outbreaks in Hamilton, a decline of one. 137 Hamilton hospital staff are self-isolating due to COVID. While testing limitations understate new case counts, Hamilton is showing 29 new cases and a seven-day average of 40. Provincial figures show Halton had 21 new cases and 17 hospitalizations.